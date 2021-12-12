The holidays can be a stressful time and one local salon wants to help!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays can be a stressful time with a lot of running around trying to find that perfect gift!
That's why one local event wanted you to take some time for yourself!
Over at Cache Lauren: The Salon, people gathered to take a break from their normal holiday shopping.
Saturday morning was filled with botox, fashions from the Secret Ingredient, and $20 massages!
Organizers say this event was all in an effort to bring more options to the Terre Haute area.
"With everything that's been going on, we wanted to host something this holiday season to get people out and about," salon owner Cache Ellis said.