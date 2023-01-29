 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICY SURFACES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...

A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across central
Indiana beginning late this evening and continuing through early
Monday. Despite precipitation amounts under a tenth of an
inch...areas of freezing drizzle will mix with light freezing rain
and snow to create icy spots on area roadways...bridges and
overpasses late tonight and Monday morning as temperatures fall
back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central
Indiana.

This will impact the Monday morning commute. Motorists should use
caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations late
tonight and Monday morning.

Tax credit program can help out low income households

  • Updated
  • 0
Tax credit program can help out low income households

Tax credit program can help out low income households

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced the recipients of the 2023 Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

The program works with private developers to construct and maintain affordable housing. More than 180 million dollars was awarded to 17 developments.   

The developments will create or preserve over 750 affordable units. The units will serve families or individuals with disabilities or those who are experiencing homelessness.

If you would like to learn more, click here.

Recommended for you