Tax credit program can help out low income households

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced the recipients of the 2023 Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.
The program works with private developers to construct and maintain affordable housing. More than 180 million dollars was awarded to 17 developments.
The developments will create or preserve over 750 affordable units. The units will serve families or individuals with disabilities or those who are experiencing homelessness.
If you would like to learn more, click here.