Small Business Saturday making its mark in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Shopping small was a popular theme throughout the Wabash Valley Saturday.
Terre Haute had a showcasing event of its own -- right here at the Meadows Shopping Center.
Business owners started setting up very early and were running around all day.
There were booths set up at every corner, all with their unique items.
After all, it is the season for gift giving and spreading holiday cheer.
Organizers say it's a great way to get more eyes on their products.
Especially, as the holiday season quickly approaches.
"I like small business Saturday. I, myself have a small business so I like kind of helping support the other ones here in town. Kind of get the community going," shopper and small business owner Beth Woodall said.
There will be several other opportunities to shop small this season.
