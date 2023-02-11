Scam Alert: Valentine's Day frauds

We are in the month of love, but you may want to look out for a valentines scam when it comes to shopping or looking for your sweetheart.
The Better Business Bureau warns against 3 main Valentine's Day scams.
First, scammers will trick you into buying jewelry on fake websites. They will use high quality pictures and discounted prices to make you think it is a reputable website.
Second, they’ll try romance scams where they connect romantically by telling a sad story to people. Scammers are actually just tricking you into giving them money. They will also avoid phone and video calls, or seeing you in person.
Lastly, shoppers have ordered flowers online and didn't get them.
BBB officials have some advice when it comes to these scams.
"Talk to other people about it. If you are in love and you have found someone, why would you not want to share that with somebody else? If it ends up being red flags that are there, it can help you find those in case you are blind to it," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
