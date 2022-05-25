SCAM ALERT: Rise in reshipping con targeting job seekers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A scam targeting job seekers is resurfacing. The Better Business Bureau is reporting a spike in work from home reshipping scams. The BBB says Shipowners Team, LLC out of Anderson, Indiana is one of the culprits.
Here's what you need to know. Scammers will find a person who is looking for a job. The con artist will offer the person an easy, work from home job where all they have to do is pack and mail items. The criminal will ask for the victim's personal information as part of the hiring process. Once hired, the new employee will have to pay to send the packages but will never get reimbursed as promised or get a paycheck.
BBB Director of Communication Jennifer Adamany says, "You don't want to accept packages at your address from people you don't know. You might be helping criminals smuggle stolen goods."
Adamany says to research jobs and companies before accepting an offer.
Report scams like this by using the BBB's Scam Tracker here.