SCAM ALERT: Popular toy con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents are searching for the season's hot toys to wrap and get under the tree but scammers stand ready to steal Christmas. The Better Business Bureau has a warning for shoppers.
Every year, scammers target must-have toys. They're the toys that are really popular, sell-out fast, and then get more expensive. According to Amazon, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, LEGO, and L.O.L. Surprise dolls are among the most popular picks this year.
Scammers will market these toys on fake website and advertise last-minute deals. The problem is the toy may never arrive or it will be a cheap, knock-off version of what you wanted.
According to the BBB, these scammers want you to act on feeling, not common sense.
Tim Maniscalo of the Better Business Bureau serving central Indiana says, "If it's too good to be true just be very, very careful of this and they're playing on your emotions."
He says to make sure to only order from reputable websites and look for the customer service number and return options.
For more on this scam and to report scammers to the BBB's Scam Tracker, click here.