SCAM ALERT: Don't fall victim to tech support con

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Tuesday,
April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall victim to tech support con

  • 0
Scam Alert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money.

According to the Better Business Bureau, criminals are posing as Microsoft, Comcast, Norton and Dell employees. They will contact you with an urgent message that your computer has been compromised. They'll say they can fix the problem if you allow them remote access to your computer and you pay a fee.

The BBB says this opens the door for scammers to get your personal information and install malware on your computer.

Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "This actually happened recently with a Bloomington woman. She lost $1,400 to a tech scam so you just want to be really careful when that happens that it might be an attempt to trick you."

The BBB says to never give over control of your computer. Real tech support companies will not contact you unsolicited. If you do fall victim and see an alert on your computer screen, disconnect from the internet immediately.

To report scam to the BBB’s Scam Tracker, click here.

