SCAM ALERT: Don't fall victim to tech support con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money.
According to the Better Business Bureau, criminals are posing as Microsoft, Comcast, Norton and Dell employees. They will contact you with an urgent message that your computer has been compromised. They'll say they can fix the problem if you allow them remote access to your computer and you pay a fee.
The BBB says this opens the door for scammers to get your personal information and install malware on your computer.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "This actually happened recently with a Bloomington woman. She lost $1,400 to a tech scam so you just want to be really careful when that happens that it might be an attempt to trick you."
The BBB says to never give over control of your computer. Real tech support companies will not contact you unsolicited. If you do fall victim and see an alert on your computer screen, disconnect from the internet immediately.
To report scam to the BBB’s Scam Tracker, click here.