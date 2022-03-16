SCAM ALERT: Criminals get busy during tax season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is a busy time for scammers. They come back each year with new twists on old cons. The Better Business Bureau is offering a warning.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says tax scams can take many forms.
Sometimes criminals will impersonate the Internal Revenue Service. They may threaten you by saying you owe back taxes and tell you to pay via wire transfer or with gift cards.
Phishing scams are also common. You may get sent a link to the IRS that is fake and be asked to input your personal information.
In another scam, criminals may steal your identity and file your tax return themselves, and take your refund.
Adamany says, "People have a lot of questions about their taxes. It can be a daunting task and so they try to take advantage of your confusion to get access to your personal information and potentially your money."
The BBB suggests finding a trustworthy tax preparer, check websites carefully to ensure you're dealing with the real IRS, and treat electronic tax information carefully.
