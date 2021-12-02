SCAM ALERT: Con artists target small business owners with labor law posters scheme

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are targeting small business owners with a con that threatens a hefty federal fine.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of con artists who are trying to get you to pay for free labor law posters. You've likely seen these posters in your company's breakroom or common area. Under federal law, workplaces are required to post this information to inform you of your rights as an employee.
While small businesses may need the posters, they do not need to pay for them. They're free. Scammers, however, are preying on ignorance and threatening small business owners with fines if they do not buy a poster from them. An Indiana business owner told the Better Business Bureau a scammer told him to pay $94 for the poster or face a $7,000 fine.
Tim Maniscalo of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "A lot of this is done through the mail, through letters. These are kind of threatening or almost alarming letters if you're a business owner and you see this."
According to the BBB, the best way to avoid this scam and others like it is to know the law, both state and federal. Carefully look over any notices and do your research. The U.S. Department of Labor offers free electronic copies of required posters. Posters are also available of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website. Also, don't panic. Scammers want to get you scared so you don't think.
You can report scams to the BBB and find scams happening in your area by using Scam Tracker.