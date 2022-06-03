SCAM ALERT: Con artists target new grads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are ready to pounce on new college graduates now navigating life after school.
The Better Business Bureau says con artists know they can take advantage of new grads' inexperience. Scammers can do this in several ways like luring in people with bogus rental listings, offering them fake jobs, and even threatening new grads with lies that their tuition hasn't been paid and their degrees will be revoked.
There is real uncertainty surrounding student loan payment forgiveness right now. Scammers are using that angle, too.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau says, "Knowing that there are a lot of confusing things out there and a lot that you have to consider, scammers like to take advantage of that and that's why they get in at a good time to take advantage of unknown information that the college graduate might have."
