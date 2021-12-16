SCAM ALERT: Beware of open enrollment con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is time to reassess your healthcare coverage, and scammers are taking advantage of the open enrollment period. The Better Business Bureau says do not be fooled!
Healthcare.gov is open right now through January 15th. This is a legitimate place to go to learn about your options.
Scammers, however, are swooping in with claims they can get you better coverage for less money if you use their service. They claim to be government representatives who can help you sign up through the Affordable Care Act. They will ask for your personal information and may even charge you for the help.
This is a scam. Real healthcare navigators will not charge you, and you have to contact them, not the other way around.
Tim Maniscalo with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "There's always a little goodie in there that they're going to give you. Once again, they're just trying to entice you to get your information so be careful if someone's going to offer you a little goodie out there. That's going to do you a lot more harm by giving them your information."
To avoid this scam, seek out enrollment help yourself. Do not give personal information to people who contact you over the phone. Also, use official websites like Healthcare.gov.
