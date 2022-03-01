SCAM ALERT: Avoid this criminal posing as a friend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Criminals are taking on a new identity when trying to scam you: a friend.
The Better Business Bureau has a new warning for you. It says scammers are posing as people you know to get you to send them money.
They may text or email you a message that seems legitimate. They'll say they need a "quick favor" and that they are traveling but need to buy a gift for someone so could you get the card for them and they'll pay you back. They'll then ask for the card information.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "Scammers love gift cards. A lot of times, if they ask you to pay with a gift card it's a red flag. Here is an example of them trying to change their approach a little bit to get your guard down."
If you get a request like this, the BBB says to reach out to your friend directly. Also, treat gift cards like cash. Use them wisely.
You can learn more about this scam and others by visiting the BBB website.