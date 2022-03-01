SCAM ALERT: Avoid this criminal posing as a friend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
20.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 21.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SCAM ALERT: Avoid this criminal posing as a friend

  • 0

SCAM ALERT: Avoid this criminal posing as a friend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Criminals are taking on a new identity when trying to scam you: a friend.

The Better Business Bureau has a new warning for you. It says scammers are posing as people you know to get you to send them money.

They may text or email you a message that seems legitimate. They'll say they need a "quick favor" and that they are traveling but need to buy a gift for someone so could you get the card for them and they'll pay you back. They'll then ask for the card information.

Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "Scammers love gift cards. A lot of times, if they ask you to pay with a gift card it's a red flag. Here is an example of them trying to change their approach a little bit to get your guard down."

If you get a request like this, the BBB says to reach out to your friend directly. Also, treat gift cards like cash. Use them wisely.

You can learn more about this scam and others by visiting the BBB website.

Recommended for you