SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony COVID-19 test kit websites

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get free COVID-19 test kits through the federal government but criminals are now getting in the way. The Better Business Bureau is warning of look-a-like websites.
The BBB says scammers are always finding new ways to take advantage of you. Now, they know people are seeking at-home test kits so they are creating fake websites to get you to share your personal information like social security numbers and credit card details. Scammers may even send links to the fake sites to your email or phone.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "Scammers love to watch the news and use similar approaches but just change the situation up a little bit. Back when Amazon was looking for a new headquarter location we saw an increase of employment scams and scammers posing as Amazon because people are up with the times but they're not then thinking that scammers are also out there trying to take advantage of the situation."
The real website to request COVID-19 test kits is special.USPS.com/testkits. The tests are free. The only information you need to enter is your name and address.
You can learn more about this scam and others by visiting the BBB website.