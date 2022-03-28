SCAM ALERT: Attorney General offers Spring Break reminders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants you to be careful as you plan and enjoy your vacation. He is offering reminders to avoid scams this spring break season.
Before you go, he says do your research. Avoid high pressure sales pitches and read the fine print before signing a contract. Pay with a credit card so you can more easily dispute charges and recover money if you are scammed.
Once you are on vacation, avoid sharing too much on social media. Scammers can use that information to target you.
If you are scammed, report it to the Attorney General's Office.