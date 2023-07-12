Save Our Oceans event planned to educate public about plastic waste

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers of an event in Terre Haute hope to educate the public about plastic waste landing in oceans and other waterways.
The 12 Points Creators Market is hosting its annual Save our Oceans gathering Thursday, July 13. The goal is to teach people about practical ways to reduce plastic consumption.
Organizer Brenna Deal says she is concerned about water quality and the impact of pollution on the environment and public health.
A government study shows forever chemicals are in nearly half of all U.S. faucets. United States Geological Survey researchers say PFAS, or cancer causing synthetic compounds, are contaminating drinking water in large and small communities and in public and private water systems. Experts say the chemicals are entering drinking water through products like food packaging, clothes and nonstick pans.
This issue will be a focus of the Save Our Oceans event. It is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at Illumination Wellness Company in Terre Haute. Deal will give a special presentation at 5:30 p.m. This is a free event and all are welcome.