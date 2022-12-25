Reduce waste through holiday and Christmas tree recycling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the gifts are unwrapped, you likely have a few trashbags full of wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. ReTHink, Inc. in Terre Haute wants you to consider a trip to a recycling center before dropping those bags off at the curb.
Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya says the amount of waste we create goes up by 25% around the holidays. Wrapping paper alone accounts for 4.6 million pounds and most of it ends up in landfills.
Unfortunately, shiny or metallic wrapping paper cannot be recycled. You can recycle other kinds of paper, cardboard, plastic, metal and glass.
Bhattacharyya says, "We are literally turning our treasures into trash. Precious metals, cardboard that's made from trees that give us air, oxygen that enables us to live, we are turning that into trash. So what we really need is a mind shift."
ReTHink, Inc. will take your clean and de-labeled type 2 and 5 plastic and use it to make furniture and other items. The Indiana State University Recycling Center will take cardboard and paper. The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District will take cardboard, paper, metal and glass.
You can also recycle your real Christmas tree. The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is offering Christmas tree drop-off from December 26 through January 7. The department uses the trees to create fish habitats. You can take your tree to designated spots inside Fowler and Hawthorne parks.