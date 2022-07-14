Large, local vendor event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center's Gift Market Vendor Event is coming up on July 16.
The event offers an eclectic variety of vendors, from soap makers to blacksmiths.
Sixty-eight vendors are planning to come, and will be set up from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon. Alongside the vendors will be food and coffee trucks. The Farmers Market will be out front from eight in the morning to noon.
The Lili Pad Unique Gifts & Apparel is sponsoring and organization the event. If you have a business and are interested in taking part in future events, contact them through their Facebook page here.
For 2022, there are still three events left after July. They are happening:
- September 10
- November 26
- December 17