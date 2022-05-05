Illinois Attorney General calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

CHICAGO – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general urging President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student loan debt owed by every federal student loan borrower in the country.
The coalition urges the president to immediately exercise his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel the more than $1.7 trillion owed to the federal government by student borrowers.
“Without action, the student loan crisis will continue to get worse, stifling economic activity and weighing down families with mountains of debt that they cannot afford to repay,” Raoul said. “While long-term reforms to the student loan system are desperately needed, I urge the Biden administration to take action that will provide immediate relief to student loan borrowers.”
The attorneys general of Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico and Washington joined Raoul.
In their letter, they argue that a full cancelation of student debt is necessary to address the sheer enormity of debts owed, systemically flawed repayment and forgiveness systems and the disproportionate impact of the debt burden on millions of borrowers. While Raoul and other state attorneys general have taken key actions to ease debt burdens wherever possible, the coalition contends that only permanent action by the Biden administration can provide the widespread relief that is needed by millions of federal student loan borrowers.
The coalition further argues that the cancelation of federal student loan debts will reduce stress and mental fatigue and provide countless opportunities for borrowers, such as saving for retirement and purchasing new homes. Additionally, the attorneys general argue that canceling federal student loan debt can substantially help close the racial wealth gap.
Student borrowers who have questions or are in need of assistance can call the Attorney General’s Student Loan Helpline at (800) 455-2456. Borrowers can also file complaints on the Attorney General’s website.