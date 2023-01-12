Girl Scouts cookie season is here!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Girl Scout cookie season is here. Troops across the state hope you will support them by purchasing your favorite flavors.
Scouts will start getting cookies to deliver February 1. Mall sales start February 3. Supermarket and other retailer sales start February 17.
The new Raspberry Rally cookie will be available exclusively online starting February 27, while supplies last.
Local scouts dropped by the News 10 Studios to show off their delicious cookies. One scout says the program is about more than just cookies.
Girl Scout Cheynne Wright says, “It's a very good experience. You get to go to different places, like selling in stores. People get really excited.”
Cookie sales end March 12.
