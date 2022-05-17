FORMULA SHORTAGE: "A very difficult time and it's extremely scary for parents"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Relief may be on the way to parents struggling to find formula to feed their babies. Meanwhile, local families are doing the best they can to find the few cans available on store shelves, and experts are warning about potentially dangerous formula alternatives.
Bell says, "I care about everybody but if it comes down to me feeding my baby, I got to get what I got to get."
The baby formula shortage got its start with the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of a labor shortage and a backup in the supply chain. Parents also stockpiled formula. More recently, there was a major baby formula recall. Several brands were pulled from store shelves and a large manufacturing plant was shut down. There are only a few baby formula makers in the United States so the recall wiped out supply.
To deal with the problem now, the Biden administration has announced steps to get more formula on store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration has announced plans to streamline its review process. This should make it easier for foreign companies to send formula to the United States. Abbott Laboratories could re-start production in the next two weeks. That's the company at the center of the massive recall. It has agreed to work with FDA to make changes at its Michigan facility.
Wright says, "I have heard of some moms that are choosing to do things that may be dangerous."
No matter the reason, the problem is obviously worrisome for parents trying to feed their babies. Many are now being tempted to stretch what formula they do have or try other recipes now circulating online. Both options come with serious risks.
Wilson Bell is a mother to 4-year-old Brady, 1-year-old Maddox and 8-month-old Kenzo. Daughter Maddox no longer needs baby formula but little brother Kenzo does for at least another four months. The problem is empty store shelves where baby formula should be and it's a major concern for parents nationwide.
Bell says, "Anxious. It's scary going in thinking well, they might have it or they might not and then if they don't what do I do?"
The problem is just as real in Terre Haute as it is in other parts of the country meaning parents are visiting multiple stores to find what they need to feed their babies.
"We can go to Fort Harrison Kroger and they have nothing and then someone will say well, Wabash had a couple cans, and we'll run over to Wabash and there's nothing and it's like you have to travel all around town to try to find a can or two of formula that may last as week, if that."
The shortage is forcing parents to make some difficult decisions and some may not be safe. Jenny Wright is a registered nurse and lactation consultant with Union Health.
She says, "Watering down the formula, which should never be done, using cow or goat mild for babies under one year, should never be done, using homemade recipes, which potentially could be dangerous."
Cow and goat milk are not good options because they are too harsh and not easy for a baby to digest. Many recipes circulating online include animal milk as an ingredient which make them bad options, according to experts.
Wright says, "Could cause dietary issues, gastrointestinal issues, some of which could be very severe."
Many have asked about breast feeding as an alternative. Some mothers may not be physically able to produce what their babies need. There are programs for donating breast milk but there is a shortage there, too. Returning to work can also be a barrier. There are laws that require businesses to allow time and space for mothers to breast feed, but it still may not be easy.
Wright says some new moms are choosing breast feeding due to the formula shortage. Moms are encouraged to donate any extra breast milk to the Union Health Milk Depot. Donations are then sent to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis where they are tested and bottled. You can learn more about this program by contacting Union Health. You can also call 317-536-1670 to find a Milk Depot near you.
Bell counts herself lucky. She's been able to find enough formula for baby Kenzo and is counting down the days until he no longer needs it.
She says, "It's hard right now and it is very, very sad because there are lot of parents that can't find it at all and I'm getting lucky finding maybe five cans a week, but who knows if the lady next door can find those cans."
Bell has leaned on other parents to get by and has offered help to them when she can. Her doctor has been helpful by offering samples and she has increased Kenzo's puree, with her doctor's blessing.
If you cannot find formula, contact your doctor or a local foodbank for help.