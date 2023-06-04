Consumer Alert: look out for mortgage solicitation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau has a consumer alert for home-owners. If you get an unexpected letter from a mortgage company, look closely!
BBB Scam Tracker has reported that people will get letters from their mortgage company's home warranty department. It will claim that your warranty needs to be renewed. The letter may look legit, but it's important to look at the small print.
Some will be lured into signing up and paying for something that they don't need in the first place.
"Sometimes it's not even actual scammers, but legitimate businesses. they'll just use misleading or deceptive tactics to try to generate sales for themselves," said Jennifer Adamany.
The BBB says to go to the source if you get any unknown letter about mortgage or home warranty. Watch out for high pressure offers or threats. If you're shopping for a home warranty, do extensive research. Report any scam to the BBB Scam Tracker.