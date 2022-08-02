CANDLES Holocaust Museum offering free admission to educators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley museum is offering a free learning opportunity to local educators.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will allow teachers and professors to visit for free. This will be offered on the first Saturday of each month. All educators have to do is show their school ID.
The Terre Haute facility is the only Holocaust museum in the state. It shares the story of founder Eva Kor.
Executive Director Troy Fears says all educators support the museum's learning focus.
"Educators are valuable to telling Eva's story and the story of the Holocaust and Holocaust survivors."
The first free Saturday is this weekend. The museum is offering this special through May of next year.
CANDLES Holocaust Museum is open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $7.