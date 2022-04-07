Bill to cap cost of insulin for patients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Senate could consider a bill to cap insulin costs to patients.
Last week, the United States House of Representatives passed The Affordable Insulin Now Act. If passed, a person would only have to pay up to $35 a month for the life-saving medication.
Insulin prices have gone up considerably over the past several years. This new measure would limit cost-sharing under private health insurance and Medicare. Twelve republicans in the House joined democrats to pass the bill. Congressman Larry Bucshon was not one of them.
He says, "I think it will ultimately hurt my constituents, not only the ones that have diabetes, but everyone else, by driving up premiums and cost shifting because, again, it doesn't change the cost of insulin because the insurance companies still will be forced to pay the high bill for the cost of insulin that they purchased."
The House passed a bill last year that would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices but it has stalled in the Senate.