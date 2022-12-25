Avoid lost luggage con this holiday travel season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is a busy time of year for travel and grifters are using the holidays for yet another way to get your money. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a lost and found luggage con.
This trick is simple. If you are already unlucky enough to lose your luggage, con artists will dupe you into paying them to find your things by creating fake recovery service companies. The BBB says the criminals will make fake websites that look legitimate and then ask you for personal information and a fee to locate your lost items.
The BBB says you don't need to pay another company to find your stuff.
Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says, "If you're traveling through an airport, typically they may have a report you can submit free of charge to figure out how to get that misplaced item."
To avoid falling for this scam, the BBB says stay calm. Criminals prey on your emotion to get you to make decisions without thinking them through. Never pay a third-party to file a report. Instead, find your airline and file a report there. You should never be required to pay to file.
