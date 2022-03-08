Apple set to show off new products at first big event of the year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Wildcat Creek.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of
rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM
EST /945 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Apple set to show off new products at first big event of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphones inside a shopping bag at an Apple store in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Apple is about to hold its first big product event of 2022.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Apple is about to hold its first big product event of the year.

At a virtual keynote presentation on Tuesday, which has the tagline "peek performance," Apple is expected to announce several product updates, including a big upgrade to its MacBooks and iMacs, powered by the second iteration of its in-house processor.

Apple is also rumored to be planning a 5G version of the SE, its more affordable iPhone model, which could boost demand for its core smartphone business. And Apple is said to be introducing the next-generation iPad Air, with a faster processor, 5G connectivity and a new front-facing camera.

The event comes at a time of some turbulence for Apple and the broader business community. Apple recently announced that it would stop selling products in Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Like other companies, Apple has also had to confront supply chain issues for its products in recent months, though CEO Tim Cook previously said supply chain delays over the holiday shopping season have since improved.

At last year's spring event, Apple unveiled a new iPad Pro, colorful iMacs and a purple iPhone. It also introduced AirTags, a Tile-like Bluetooth locator that attaches to and helps you find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car. So it's possible Apple could have a hidden gadget or two hiding in the wings this year, too.

Apple's event will be livestreamed on its website, YouTube and other social media platforms. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.