Construction workers continue to battle the heat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The record-breaking heat continues in the Wabash Valley, but one industry is bearing the brunt of the heat.
Construction workers are having to deal with the dangerously hot conditions all day long.
"We have to be a little more careful in the things we do," Larry Robbins, the Vigo County Highway Director, said.
Robbins says temperatures like these are not something completely out of the norm for construction workers.
"Our highway employees are working in all environments out there," he said.
"They work in the extreme heat and they work in the extreme cold. I wouldn't say they are used to is, but they know what they need to be doing on certain days like that."
Robbins says they do safety reviews and training sessions several times each year, so everyone is extra prepared especially in temperatures like these.
But there are also ways to work around these rapidly rising temperatures. One of which includes the time of day you are working.
"Some people go to nighttime shifts but a lot of people go to early morning shifts, so they can get out there and beat the heat to get the job done," he said.
Other ways include taking more frequent breaks, using cooling pads, drinking more water, nd most importantly, looking out for one another.
"Monitor your own situation but also the people you are working with," Robbins said. "Make sure if you see a guy kind of look dizzy or maybe a little pale, make sure you do not ignore that. Make sure you look out for those guys because those could be signs of fatigue and heat stroke."
Although days with intense heat bring on several challenges, Robbins says the job always gets done safely and efficiently.
As of now, Robbins says even with the heatwave this week, none of the local county projects should face delays for any reasons.
And if you see or know a construction worker, thank them for all their hard work.