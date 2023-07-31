Construction workers battle recent heat wave

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week's near 100 degree temperatures impacted everyone, but maybe none more so than construction workers who spend their long days under the sun. Most sites work under any weather conditions outside of rainfall. Meaning workers have to do what they can to make sure they stay cool during the hot weather.

"Just try to get as much shade, like, whenever you get the chance to get in the shade," said Clayton Jones, a local construction worker. "You have to get in the shade because you cant in the in the sun...I work 10 hour shifts, you can't be in the sun for 10 hours straight."

The high temperatures bring n more issues than just heat. Joe Bolk is the business manager for laborers local 204. he says that construction workers are paid hourly and every hour lost is a dollar lost.

"A lot of them rely on overtime in the supper time especially," said Bolk. "I know last week was rough for a lot of guys, you know, some of them didn't even make their 40 hours because of the heat."

Bolk adds that if there are measures they can take to protect his employees, they are met as best as possible.

"Me being the business manager, I mean, I supply them with sun block, sunscreen, and cold towels," he said. "Our training centers comes up and they educate them from heat stress to heat strokes. what to look for and what their bodies are going through."

Kody Deckard is another local construction worker who says, even with the extra help, the heat always wins.

"It was pretty miserable," he said. "Luckily for me, I am inside and outside, but wither way you are getting scorched by the sun."