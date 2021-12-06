You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday
night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening
through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be
light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by
Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts.

The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first
widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher
impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the
morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and
overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.

Construction will impact travels the next two weeks

Construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some construction will impact your travels throughout the next two weeks.

A portion of Hulman Street will be closed from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.

The work will be just east of the Fruitridge and Hulman intersection.

The city tells News 10 that crews will work on construction for new ditches.

This week, crews will work on the eastbound lane; then, they will work on the westbound lane next week.

The city tells News 10 that eastbound traffic on Hulman will be routed onto Fruitridge this week.

Next week, westbound traffic will be routed at state road 46.

