Construction will impact travels the next two weeks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some construction will impact your travels throughout the next two weeks.
A portion of Hulman Street will be closed from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.
The work will be just east of the Fruitridge and Hulman intersection.
The city tells News 10 that crews will work on construction for new ditches.
This week, crews will work on the eastbound lane; then, they will work on the westbound lane next week.
The city tells News 10 that eastbound traffic on Hulman will be routed onto Fruitridge this week.
Next week, westbound traffic will be routed at state road 46.