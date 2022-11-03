Construction set to start on new 12 Points library branch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction will soon begin at a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library.
The library recently bought a building in 12 Points. On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new branch.
Contractors have been touring the building. The library will take bids for the project over the next three weeks.
It hopes to begin construction in December, with a target opening date in the spring.
Library leaders say they can't wait to see the different services offered there.
"It's important to remember that branch libraries aren't just smaller versions of our main library. So there will be some things that we offer at main that don't get offered here. But there's going to be a lot here that we don't have at main as well," Kristi Howe told us.
The library says several pieces from the building will not be used in the new construction.
That's where you come in. There will be an online auction for several vintage fixtures. The date for that auction has yet to be announced.