Construction season is here - this is what you need to know before you hit the road in the Wabash Valley

Road construction season is here and several projects are underway in the Wabash Valley.
Here's what you need to know as you hit the road.
Interstate 70
Workers are patching Interstate 70 in Clay and Vigo Counties for the next several weeks.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation work" is continuing westbound from 12-miles west of Cloverdale to the State Road 59 Brazil exit. The right lane will be closed at times until June 1.
Vigo County and Terre Haute
Work on a section of 1st Street in Terre Haute started Tuesday.
The southbound lane from Cruft Street" to Washington Street will be closed again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. The lane will be closed from Washington Street" to Prairieton Road.
These closures are happening between "8:00 A.M. and "5:00 P.M.
Crews are working on areas around the 13th Street and Locust Street intersection.
Workers tackled the area south of Locust on Tuesday. They'll work east of 13th Street on Wednesday and north of Locust Street on Thursday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Crews are working around the Prairieton Road and Hulman Street intersection.
The southbound lane of Prairieton will be closed as the city repairs the median. The northbound lane will stay open.
Work on this project is expected to wrap up by the end of the month*.
State Road 42 will be closed periodically between Tabortown and State Road 59.
Crews" are replacing culverts.
The work" is happening between 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and should wrap up by Thursday.
Drivers" should take State Road 42 west to U.S. 40" to Interstate 70 and then proceed eastbound to State Road 59 to avoid the construction.
Starting Monday, May 23, crews will close 7th Street from Walnut to Swan. Work should wrap up on this project by Friday, May 27.