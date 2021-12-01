Construction may impact your travels in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)-- Some construction could impact your travels in Vincennes.
Crews are working to install a new waterline for Vincennes Water Utilities.
This is close to Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue to Niblack Blvd.
The area will be reopened this weekend for Christmas in the Park.
The road will close again on Monday, December 6th.
This closure will last two weeks.
It's important to note that numerous Old Orchard, Audubon, Burnett, and Weed lanes will not have access to Washington Avenue.