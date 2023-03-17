Construction in Clark County could cause major disruption

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lengthy Clark County, Illinois road construction project could cause major disruptions.
A bridge on Highway 40 is being replaced. The bridge is located just west of Marshall.
The project will start on April 3. It's expected to last about five months. The highway will be closed to all through traffic during the construction.
Westbound traffic will be able to access the highway up to Baystown Road.
Eastbound traffic will be blocked off at Arbuckle road. The detour follows Arbuckle Road and North Fox Road.
The Clark County sheriff's office says commercial trucks should use Interstate 70 to avoid the area.