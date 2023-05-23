Construction for Olney pickleball courts progressing quickly

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Work on Olney's new Pickleball courts is moving along without trouble.
So far, the foundation is down for the eight new courts, fencing posts are up, and volunteers plan to set up the fencing soon.
Last summer, the White Squirrel Pickleball Association (WSPA) raised enough money to build its own courts. Previously, players had to use the tennis courts in the city park.
A representative with the WSPA says they are still on time and budget, and players will be on the court by Independence Day.
The WSPA is grateful for the dedication the community has shown to the project and the game.
However, they are still working to raise money to finish paying for the complex and need one last boost.
You can help by contacting the WSPA at info@whitesquirrelpickleball.org or on their Facebook here.