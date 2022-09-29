Construction continues on the "Morris Place Bridge" in Southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lane has opened on the east side of the road, but they secured the west side.
The damage to the bridge has caused many concerns to local residents. Many residents in the area wonder how long the Morris Place bridge will be under construction.
Even with one lane open, local resident Sarah Steiner still has concerns.
"It seemed to work, but it is narrow, and I have not seen a school bus go through that. If they can, I'm sure it is most helpful! That they can use that way, instead of the other way, and have more time they have to allow, " said Steiner.
Construction workers will have to close the bridge for repairs eventually. When that day comes, Steiner is worried about taking another route on Lombardi drive. She says the road has potholes and adds extra time to her drive.
Larry Robbins is a Vigo County engineer and highway director. He says that it will take time to repair the damage fully.
"It could be a lengthy process! Something we are going to do during the winter time. If I had to guess, it would probably be a three to a six-month window," said Robbins.
There was a damaged box beam that created a dip in the bridge. To fully evaluate the problem, construction workers temporarily closed the bridge.
Robbins says we might not ever know how the box beam got damaged. He suspects it was a weight overload.