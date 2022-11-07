Construction continues on Richland County School Corporation's Early Learning Center

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Improving all of it's schools has been the goal of Richland County School Corporation.
Recently the school corporation completed it's first goal, to improve the high school.
Now, the school district is working on it's second goal.
“Since The elementary school opened in January 2000, we have had two smaller elementary schools close. They moved into this building and then we’ve also had a lot of growth in our preschool program” said Richland County School Superintendent Chris Simpson.
As you can imagine, the holes at Richland County elementary school are a bit overcrowded.
To fix that problem the school began building an additional facility.
“Through some of the federal funds that had come in as Covid relief, we look at something we could do that would be really long lasting and really impactful for the school district” said Simpson.
Construction begin on the $7 million project beginning in September.
Since then the concrete foundation has been poured and walls are going up.
“It'll have seven classrooms, a multipurpose area in the middle and some office administrative spaces as well” said Simpson.
The new building will free up space in the elementary school, allowing administrators to look at additional classrooms which come over class sizes.
Construction is expected to be completed by next school year.