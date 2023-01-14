Construction continues for a future leadership ranch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction continued for a future leadership ranch.
Plumbers and steamfitters came out to work on the future Sheriff Youth Ranch. The organization is hoping to build cabins that will house 10 kids and student leaders.
Organizers bought this land back in 2019. They hope to transform it into a leadership training facility. Officials will be able to train the next generation of sheriffs, ems, and firefighters at the ranch.
"Some were hosting them at rented campsites. We thought rather than rent camps around the state, maybe we should just have a permanent site for them," said Scott Minier, executive director of the Indiana Sheriff Youth Ranch.
Organizers hope to have the facility ready to by next summer.