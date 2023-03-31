Considering an EV? Here's what to know about the new tax credits

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through Tuesday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton and Vincennes today. Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and Covington on Sunday. Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet Monday, April 10. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&