Conservation officers recover body from Rockville Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Rockville Lake.
Parke County 911 was notified that an adult male was missing in the water just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses were able to help narrow the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.
Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of a 31-year-old man in 14 feet of water just after 5 p,m.
He was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton where he was pronounced dead.
His name is not being released pending family notification.