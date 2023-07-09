 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conservation officers recover body from Rockville Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
boat photo
Provided by Indiana DNR

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Rockville Lake.

Parke County 911 was notified that an adult male was missing in the water just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses were able to help narrow the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.

Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of a 31-year-old man in 14 feet of water just after 5 p,m.

He was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released pending family notification.

Recommended for you