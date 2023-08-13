Conservation officers find New York man's body in Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The body of a man from New York was recovered from Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon.
First responders were sent to Paynetown State Recreation Area just before 4 p.m. after a man went under the water and didn't resurface.
Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Ozone Park, New York, was located a short time later by Indiana Conservation Officers and the Monroe County Dive Team.
Officers said lifesaving measures were attempted, but Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said Kumar jumped off a boat to swim but never resurfaced after going under the water.
Conservation officers said no life jackets were being used at the time of the incident.