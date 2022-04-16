Conservation group aims to rid local nature preserve of invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earth Day is right around the corner, and one local nature preserve is undergoing some important Spring cleaning.
Saturday was the opening day of a week-long "Garlic Mustard pull" at Jackson Schnyder Nature Preserve. This is in part with Indiana State University's Earth Week celebration.
Organizers say they are focusing on Garlic Mustard because it is a destructive invasive species -- the plant can suppress the growth of native species, and release chemical compounds into the soil.
Those compounds can keep seeds from germinating.
Ten volunteers came out to help with the cause on opening day.
"Being outside and understanding and learning about how forests function, and I think it is important to teach people and inspire people to get involved," Claudia Cozadd with the Wabash Land Conservancy said.
This event is going on all week long at the nature preserve. It is open to anyone who wants to join!
Organizers say to follow the pink flags -- they indicate where to go.