Confused about the student loan forgiveness plan? Scammers are banking on it

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Scam artists will take advantage of your confusion over the student loan forgiveness plan.
The Better Business Bureau offers this warning so you don't fall victim.
According to the BBB, criminals may impersonate the government or loan servicers.
They'll claim to offer additional benefits if you provide personal information and pay upfront.
"Sometimes they'll use it under the guise of 'if you pay, you'll get your money back faster, or you'll get additional benefits for it.' That's not going to happen, so don't fall for that," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB said.
The BBB says never pay for a free government program.
Be wary of calls, emails, and text messages claiming to be from the government when you have not signed up for them. Read over your specific loan and research programs before taking action.