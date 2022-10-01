Concert for the Cure kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Mill in Terre Haute is kicking off the month with a special concert.
On Saturday, locals had a chance to check out the Concert for the Cure.
The event featured several local musicians and bands for crowds of all ages to enjoy.
Money raised goes back to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the largest breast cancer organization in the nation.
This will include supporting patients, research, and most importantly, finding a cure.
To learn more, click here.