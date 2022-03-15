Company in Knox County plans to double workforce with expansion

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Basiloid Diversified Products expects to create up to 16 new jobs through its facility expansion in Bicknell.
The "lift truck attachment" metal fabricator plans to nearly double its workforce over the next few years as it invests more than $1.6 million in upgrades at its Russell Road facility.
The development comes more than two years after a fire destroyed Basiloid's plant in Elnora.
The company manufactures lift truck attachments. Basiloid was founded in the era of World War II and was incorporated in 1952.
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment of up to $100,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The Bicknell City Council also approved a ten-year tax abatement this week to support the project.
Applications are available at Basiloid's office or can be requested through sales@basiloid.com.