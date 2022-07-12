Company behind the controversial Grain Belt Express project wants to expand its capacity

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Developers of a controversial wind power transmission line project now plan to expand its capacity.
It's an update on the ongoing "Grain Belt Express" project."
Invenergy wants the project to deliver 25 percent more power than originally planned.
The project would stretch from Kansas thru Missouri and into Illinois.
Locally, that includes Clark County.
The company says that once built; the updated project would provide the equivalent of roughly four new nuclear power plants.
In total, it'd be a $7 billion investment now.
Invenergy says it wants to meet the increased demand for local power delivery.
The Grain Belt Express has support from several advocacy groups, but some farmers don't want high-power transmission lines on their land.