Community Walks Like MADD to end impaired driving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community got out and walked like MADD.
Walk Like MADD is a call to action to stop drugged or drunk driving. The walk was to honor those killed by impaired drivers.
News 10 spoke with Dawn Vasquez at the walk. She understands the severity of this problem first hand after her son was killed by a drunk driver.
"Drinking is a right of passage, and people do it a lot. Then they don't think about how it affects themselves and then eventually other people," Vasquez shared.
To donate, go to the Walk Like MADD website here.