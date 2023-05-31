Community unites for World No Tobacco Day, advocating for alternative crop production and food security

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day, a global movement to end tobacco use for good and raise awareness of its risks.
This year's theme is "We need food, not tobacco."
The 2023 campaign urges tobacco farmers to consider alternative crop production.
It hopes to do so by raising awareness of the detriments the tobacco industry has on the world and farmers.
Tobacco Free Vigo and the Providence Food Pantry took part in the campaign. They hosted food drives across Vigo County to promote the end of tobacco.
Volunteers say spreading awareness in such a way is like getting two birds with one stone.
"We got to talk about tobacco control, we get to talk about the need for tobacco prevention and cessation, but we also get to help the community with something that is a real ongoing need," Coordinator Shannon Giles said.
If you're struggling with smoking, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. You'll be set up with resources and a counselor who will help guide you in the right direction.