Community trots like a turkey this thanksgiving to support those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People got out to trot like a turkey at a 5K and 1-mile run fundraiser. It was all in an effort to make sure local people in need had a meal of their own this Thanksgiving.
Crossroad Events hosted the 9th Annual Terre Haute Turkey Trot.
Money from participants went to buying canned goods for local food pantries and soup kitchens. Runners also got to donate canned food themselves at the event.
News 10 spoke with the Race Director about what he loves seeing the most from the community at this event every year.
"The community's very supportive. I think what I love most about the event is that not only do people come out as, like, a regular running race, but people treat it like a family reunion," said Ethan Page, Race Director of the Terre Haute Turkey Trot.
Since 2014, the Turkey Trot has raised over 25,000 pounds of food. From the 9th annual race, Page expects to add 4,000 pounds to that total.
For more information on the Turkey Trot and for a list of winners, go here.
If you're interested in donating to a local food charity, you can do so at the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank or at The Salvation Army of Terre Haute, to name a few.