Community to honor the legacy of Vigo County's Historian, Tim Crumrin, at celebration of life event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday evening, the community will pay tribute to Vigo County's historian.
Tim Crumrin passed away last week.
The Indiana Historical Society appointed Crumrin as historian in 2021.
He served on the board of directors of the Vigo County Historical Society for nearly ten years. Crumrin published several articles and books related to local history.
He received a handful of awards for his work.
A celebration of life will start at 6 p.m. Monday at the Vigo County History Center.
In his honor, you can make contributions to the Vigo County Historical Society or the Indiana Historical Society.