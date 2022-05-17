Community tips land wanted man behind bars in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Community tips landed a wanted Knox County man behind bars on drug charges.
On Monday, police said they received a tip that Roger Fleetwood was at a home on the 200 block of Hart Street involved in a "drug-related activity."
LINK | SUBMIT A TIP TO KNOX COUNTY POLICE
When officers arrived at the house, Fleetwood allegedly tried to take off through a window. He was quickly taken into custody.
While searching the house, police said they found 60.4 grams of K2 and paraphernalia.
LINK | WABASH VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS
Fleetwood was charged with:
- Dealing in a Schedule I Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule I Drug, Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Knox County, IN Level 6 Felony Warrant
- Daviess County, IN Class A Misdemeanor Warrants