Community tips land wanted man behind bars in Knox County

  • 0
Roger Fleetwood

 By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Community tips landed a wanted Knox County man behind bars on drug charges.

On Monday, police said they received a tip that Roger Fleetwood was at a home on the 200 block of Hart Street involved in a "drug-related activity."

LINK | SUBMIT A TIP TO KNOX COUNTY POLICE

When officers arrived at the house, Fleetwood allegedly tried to take off through a window. He was quickly taken into custody.

While searching the house, police said they found 60.4 grams of K2 and paraphernalia.

LINK | WABASH VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

Fleetwood was charged with:

  • Dealing in a Schedule I Drug, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of a Schedule I Drug, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Knox County, IN Level 6 Felony Warrant
  • Daviess County, IN Class A Misdemeanor Warrants

