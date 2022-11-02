 Skip to main content
Community tips land man wanted in Sullivan County behind bars

  • Updated
Jacob Henschen

 Jacob Henschen

 By Chris Essex

UPDATE: According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Henschen is now behind bars.

Police said tips from the community helped catch him.

See the original story below.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help finding a wanted man.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jacob Henschen, 27.

He was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area, near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N.

Henschen is wanted on felony warrants from Indiana and Illinois, facing charges of burglary, violation of a court order, possession of dangerous drugs, and resisting arrest.

Earlier this week, police said Henschen took off on foot, running from officers.

He could be wearing a camo coat and have a black backpack.

If you see Henschen, don't approach him. You should 911 right away.

